Gennady Golovkin congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on Olympic bronze

Over the years Nazym has been one of the brightest female boxers, the leader of the team, and despite her debut at the Olympic Games in Paris, she could once again prove everyone that she is one of the world’s strongest sportsmen. May your achievement encourage many young athletes and remind them that commitment and hard work pay off. Let me congratulate Nazym, her coach Dolkunzhan Kamekov and all Kazakhstanis on behalf of the National Olympic Committee on the bronze medal, Gennady Golovkin said.