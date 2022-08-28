EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:51, 28 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin congratulates Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s WBA Super and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin congratulated boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulations to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, such good news. Let there be more Kazakh champions! Qutty bolsyn!» he tweeted. .

    Earlier, the World Boxing Organization officially elevated Zhanibek Alimkhanuly from Middleweight Interim Champion to «Full Champion» status, after the American fighter Demetrius Andrade had announced he would «move to Super Middleweight and relinquish his Middleweight Championship.»

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulation to the Kazakh sportsman on his WBO champion’s title.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!