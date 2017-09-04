Gennady Golovkin dubs his strong points

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has told L'Equipe about his strengths, according to Sports.kz .

- Which of your hands is the strongest?

- Both [laughs]. No, really, I don't know. But one thing I know for sure - I can knock out by any hand.

- We know about your strength, speed ... What other qualities do you have?

- Timing, accuracy, and discipline. If I were to rank them, I would place discipline and timing above strength. Because strength is secondary for me.