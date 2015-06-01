Gennady Golovkin edges out Manny Pacquiao in World Boxing News P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American web portal WorldBoxingNews.com has published its updated Top 50 Pound-for-Pound (P4P) rankings in all weight categories this week, Sports.kz reports.

WBA (Super), IBO and WBC Interim world middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin from Kazakhstan elbowed aside Filipino Manny Pacquiao and landed the 4th spot in the rankings. Pacquiao slid to №5. American Floyd Mayweather Jr. tops the rankings followed by Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko and Nicaraguan Román González.