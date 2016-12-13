Gennady Golovkin enters Guinness Book of Records

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin entered the Guinness Book of Records as the middleweight champion with the highest knockout percentage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Guinness Book of Records certificate presented to Golovkin at the annual convention of the World Boxing Council this week says that the Kazakhstani achieved 33 knockouts in 36 bouts or 91,67% between May 6, 2006 and September 10, 2016.



Golovkin also received two WBC awards in the categories "The Event of the Year" for his fight with Brit Kell Brook and "The Most Dominating Boxer".



"It's a huge honor to be part of WBC family. I appreciate your support #GGG," Gennady Golovkin wrote in his Instagram account.



