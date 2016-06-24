Gennady Golovkin goes on promo tour in Mexico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will visit Mexico at the invitation of Zanfer company.

According to ESPN Deportes, Golovkin will do a promo tour in Mexico from June 30 until July 1. He is set to attend Denis Shafikov's fight in Pennsylvania afterwards.



Zanfer is closely linked to TV Azteca that bagged broadcast rights to Gennady Golovkin fights in Mexico and is interested in increasing its ratings ahead of Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight in 2017.