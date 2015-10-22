Gennady Golovkin graces the cover of Boxing News magazine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan has landed the cover of Britain's Boxing News Magazine, Sports.kz reports.

The cover of the issue titled RISE OF THE MACHINES features merciless Golovkin destroying Canadian David Lemieux in their epic unification fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC on October 17. GGG's official VKontakte page was the first to share the snap. Meanwhile, Golovkin is expected to face the winner of Cotto vs. Canelo fight next year.