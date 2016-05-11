Gennady Golovkin hopes to arrange boxing show in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin expressed his intention to arrange a boxing show in Astana and dedicate it to the EXPO-2017.

"I always wanted a boxing show in our country. First of all, it's because our people deserved this show. Moreover, the top officials have to understand the moment. Astana hosts the EXPO next year, why not to dedicate the boxing show to this international exhibition? As an EXPO-2017 ambassador I will exert every effort to attract people's attention from all over the world to this event," the official GGG account on VK social network cites Golovkin.

According to him, the GGG team is ready to arrange the boxing show in Astana that will be the first in terms of the organization level in the CIS territory. They hope to invite stars and legends of the boxing world and organize a show similar to those held in America.

"Attention of the entire world will be fixed on Kazakhstan. Our country has deserved it," the boxer added.