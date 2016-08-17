Gennady Golovkin: I do not see respectable boxers in my weight class

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion Gennady Golovkin held a press conference dedicated to his upcoming fight against Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

"I am not surprised that Brook weighs almost 80 kg. I saw him, he is big. He is about the same height as me, but he looks bigger.

I watched the most recent fight of Brook, and I can say that he is a good fighter. He likes smart boxing, I like drama and show in the ring. I think it's important to have a brawl in the middleweight.

I also think that he is definitely motivated. I respect him, and I also believe that he is ready for this fight. It's very important now for us to decide who is a bigger champion.

The most difficult issue for me now is who is going to be my next opponent. It's good we have Brook now, but who's next? I like boxing, but there are not many respectable boxers in the middleweight. In regard to Brook, I can repeat that he is a good boxer. I can move up in the weight class, but who do I fight there? There is business and there is boxing. I like the latter, there are no respectable boxers I can fight," Golovkin said at the press conference.