    17:56, 17 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin: I do not see respectable boxers in my weight class

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion Gennady Golovkin held a press conference dedicated to his upcoming fight against Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

    "I am not surprised that Brook weighs almost 80 kg. I saw him, he is big. He is about the same height as me, but he looks bigger.

    I watched the most recent fight of Brook, and I can say that he is a good fighter. He likes smart boxing, I like drama and show in the ring. I think it's important to have a brawl in the middleweight.

    I also think that he is definitely motivated. I respect him, and I also believe that he is ready for this fight. It's very important now for us to decide who is a bigger champion.

    The most difficult issue for me now is who is going to be my next opponent. It's good we have Brook now, but who's next? I like boxing, but there are not many respectable boxers in the middleweight. In regard to Brook, I can repeat that he is a good boxer. I can move up in the weight class, but who do I fight there? There is business and there is boxing. I like the latter, there are no respectable boxers I can fight," Golovkin said at the press conference.

     

