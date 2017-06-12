EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:21, 12 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin: I'm excited, but not nervous

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin told The Ring TV how he feels before the Alvarez bout on September 16, Sports.kz reports.

    "I'm very excited, but I'm not nervous. I lost all interest in this fight a year ago. But it's a whole different story now. I think it's great for us," said the Kazakh champion

    Golovkin - Alvarez is scheduled to take place on September 16 at the "T-Mobile Arena" in Las Vegas. 1XBET favors Kazakhstani boxer in this fight with a 1.67 coefficient.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!