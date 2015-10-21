EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:29, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin in top 3 of ESPN P4P rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has retained his 2nd place in the updated ESPN Pound-4-pound rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

    Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez is still considered the best boxer regardless of weight category. Filipino Manny Pacquiao rounds out the top three. Golovkin's mandatory WBC opponents Miguel Cotto and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez are ranked 9th and 10th respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!