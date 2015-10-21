Gennady Golovkin in top 3 of ESPN P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has retained his 2nd place in the updated ESPN Pound-4-pound rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez is still considered the best boxer regardless of weight category. Filipino Manny Pacquiao rounds out the top three. Golovkin's mandatory WBC opponents Miguel Cotto and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez are ranked 9th and 10th respectively.