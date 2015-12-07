ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has been featured into the 2015 rankings of top boxers regardless of weight category by WorldBoxingNews.net, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

To be exact, Golovkin is placed third in the pound-for-pound rankings. WorldBoxingNews.net gave the top spot to American Floyd Mayweather Jr. Coming in at №2 is Nicaraguan Roman Gonzales. Sergey Kovalev of Russia and Canelo Alvarez of Mexico are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.