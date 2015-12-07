EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:59, 07 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin in top3 of WorldBoxingNews&#39; P4P rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has been featured into the 2015 rankings of top boxers regardless of weight category by WorldBoxingNews.net, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    To be exact, Golovkin is placed third in the pound-for-pound rankings. WorldBoxingNews.net gave the top spot to American Floyd Mayweather Jr. Coming in at №2 is Nicaraguan Roman Gonzales. Sergey Kovalev of Russia and Canelo Alvarez of Mexico are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!