    17:05, 30 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin joins IOC Olympism365 Commission

    Gennady Golovkin
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin is appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympism365 Commission, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.

    Olympism365 is the IOC’s strategy to strengthen the role of sport and Olympism in society as important enablers of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 365 days a year.

    The commission consists of the members of the International Olympic Committee, and well-known functionaries of the Olympic movement, including Prince Feisal Al Hussein, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, and others.

    Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
