Gennady Golovkin lives in the wrong era

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - James Slater of Boxing247.com shares his thoughts on undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin and weighs in on his future in his weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Is Gennady Golovkin a great middleweight, worthy of being ranked alongside the special ones such as Marvin Hagler, Carlos Monzon, Bernard Hopkins and, perhaps the best of the lot, Sugar Ray Robinson? No, he isn't - but he might be one day," writes Slater, adding that Golovkin's punching power, his accuracy, his ability at cutting the ring down on anyone he fights and his speed and punch variety didn't help him secure a defining fight.



According to Slater, unfortunately for Golovkin the potential fight against Karl Froch, Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Danny Jacobs or Billy Joe Saunders won't be the defining one.



"Golovkin is unfortunate he does not live in an era when there are other great middleweights on the scene, also chasing that career defining magic they so wanted so as to cement their legacy," adds Slater. "Greatness has to be proven, but what is a fighter to do if he is not afforded the opportunity to prove his worth?"