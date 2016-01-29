Gennady Golovkin may be elected to Kazakh Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev praised Kazakhstani Olympic champions at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party on Friday.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the athletes for promoting Kazakhstan globally.

"I am 100% sure that the entire country roots for you when you step into the ring," President Nazarbayev told WBA (Super) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin who attended the extraordinary congress of the party in Astana.

"Ilya Ilyin and Serik Sapiyev are our Olympic champions. They all contribute to promoting Kazakhstan worldwide. Our youth should look up to them," the Kazakh President stressed.

It is worth mentioning Golovkin, Ilyin and Sapiyev were nominated by the Nur Otan Party as its candidates to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Kazakhstan is set to hold snap parliamentary elections on March 20.