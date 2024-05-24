Gennady Golovkin meets IOC President Thomas Bach

Gennady Golovkin, President of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee, paid a working visit to Switzerland where he met with the current President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Welcoming Gennady Golovkin, Thomas Bach congratulated him on his recent appointment and expressed support to the leadership of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee.

Gennady Golovkin said that NOC Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the IOC and backs its initiatives, in particular those aimed at protection of athletes’ rights.

Photo credit: NOC press service

“On behalf of our team I would like to thank the International Olympic Organization and personally President Thomas Bach for the invitation and warm reception. I am confident this visit will inaugurate strong and reliable cooperation between the organizations united with one goal,” the press service of the National Olympic Committee cites Gennady Golovkin.

The delegation of the NOC Kazakhstan is paying official visit to Lausanne (Switzerland) at the invitation of the IOC.

As part of the trip, the team of the NOC Kazakhstan has already had a number of important meetings with the IOC staff to strengthen partnership and develop Olympic movement in Kazakhstan.