10:45, 07 June 2016 | GMT +6
Gennady Golovkin: Muhammad Ali the greatest champion
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin paid a tribute to one of the boxing legends Muhammad Ali, Sports.kz reports.
Golovkin posted a short video of one of Ali's fights on his Twitter account and captioned it: "The greatest champion".
On June 4, Golovkin tweeted: "It was the biggest honor to meet Muhammad Ali last year at his house, will never forget the Greatest of All Time RIP #Ali"
Muhammed Ali, one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century, passed away on June 3 aged 74.