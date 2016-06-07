EN
    10:45, 07 June 2016

    Gennady Golovkin: Muhammad Ali the greatest champion

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin paid a tribute to one of the boxing legends Muhammad Ali, Sports.kz reports.

    Golovkin posted a short video of one of Ali's fights on his Twitter account and captioned it: "The greatest champion".

    On June 4, Golovkin tweeted: "It was the biggest honor to meet Muhammad Ali last year at his house, will never forget the Greatest of All Time RIP #Ali"

    Muhammed Ali, one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century, passed away on June 3 aged 74.

