Gennady Golovkin: My brothers first brought me to boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin told UK's The Telegraph about the tough life in the post-Soviet Karaganda and his street fights, according to Sports.kz .

"It was a very difficult time after the fall of the Soviet Union. Jobs were difficult and you had to fight to have anything nice," recalls Gennady.

According to GGG, his older brothers Vadim and Sergey, who later died while serving in the army, made him be capable of defending himself by arranging street fights against older boys.

"My brothers, they were doing that from when I was in kindergarten. Every day, different guys. From the beginning, when my brother Vadim first took me to the boxing gym at 10, I was able to punch hard and the coach always put me with older boys because of that. My brothers first brought me to boxing. I dedicate the fights to them and my father and fight for my family," said Golovkin.