Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has officially relinquished his IBO world middleweight title, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schroedinger’s sport.

Gennady Golovkin first won the IBO belt in 2011 after defeating Lajuan Simon. After losing the IBO middleweight title to his greatest ring rival Saul Canelo Alvarez the Kazakhstani boxer regained the title following his win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019.