Gennady Golovkin plans to knock Brook out on September 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to world champion Gennady Golovkin, the scenario of his fight against Brook will depend on the preparedness of Kell Brook for the fight, Sports.kz informs.

"I do not know if he is ready for the middleweight, because I want to have a big drama show. I want to knock him out. It's great if he is ready. This is going to be a tough fight for both of us. If he is not ready the fight will be over shortly," Boxing News cites Golovkin.