ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin reacted to Andy Lee's statement about his readiness to fight GGG, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier reported, A. Lee said that he was the only boxer able to give Golovkin a good fight.

"There's only one way to find out" GGG wrote on Twitter referring to A. Lee's interview with his bold statement.