    11:39, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin retained 3rd place in P4P rankings by The Ring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing magazine The Ring published the updated P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    The top 10 names have changed the order. Roman Gonzalez is atop, Sergei Kovalev is second and Gennady Golovkin is third.

    The top ten names:

    1. Roman Gonzalez

    2. Sergei Kovaklev

    3. Gennady Golovkin

    4. Andre Ward

    5. Guillermo Rigondeaux

    6. Terence Crawford

    7. Saul Alvarez

    8. Shinsuke Yamanaka

    9. Naoya Inoue

    10. Kell Brook

