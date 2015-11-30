ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO/WBC middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan has climbed the 2nd spot of the P4P rankings released by Boxrec.com web portal.

According to Sports.kz, Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez tops the rankings after defeating Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto. British Tyson Fury rose to the third place after dethroning Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko as the new heavyweight champion of the world. The younger Klitschko brother slid to the 5th spot.