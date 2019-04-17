Gennady Golovkin's next opponent, fight announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) will officially return to the ring in June, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin will clash with Canadian Steve Rolls, 35, (19-0, 10KOs) in a 12-round showdown at the Madison Square Garden in New York, a long-awaited DAZN debut for Kazakhstani.



Golovkin was last seen in action on September 15, 2018 when he lost the rematch with Mexican Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs). As for Rolls, he won the vacant USBA middleweight title last December defeating KeAndrae Leatherwood.