Gennady Golovkin shocks Dominic Wade with his punches (PHOTOS)

Recall that WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs) stopped IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade (18-1, 12 KOs) in the second round of their showdown.

The undefeated Kazakhstani boxer dropped the American three times in the course of three rounds. After the third time Wade was unable to get up and stayed on the mat for the full count.

By beating Wade, Triple G drew closer to Bernard Hopkins' record of 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses. He reportedly earned $2 million for the fight, whereas Wade took home $500,000.