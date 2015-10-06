EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 06 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin stars in new Apple Watch ad

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and IBO/WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin stars in a new commercial for Apple Watch, Sports.kz reports.

    Golovkin finds himself shadow boxing in a white room and checking his heart rate with the brand new Apple Watch. The commercial ends up with the words ‘Track Every Beat' appearing on the white background.

    Apple's official YouTube channel and website as well as GGG's official VKontakte page shared the video. Recall that Gennady Golovkin is gearing up for his unification bout against Canadian David Lemieux on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Business, companies Boxing Gennady Golovkin News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!