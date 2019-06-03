Gennady Golovkin, Steve Rolls stare down on NYC streets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin, a former middleweight boxing champion, and his opponent, Steve Rolls of Canada, met face to face in New York City, Sports.kz reports.

The boxers kicked off the fight week, which will end with their staredown at Madison Square Garden on June 8 (June 9 morning Nur-Sultan time).



The fighters did an impromptu staredown in Times Square. It should be mentioned that in a similar fashion, Golovkin formerly met with his New York rivals - Curtis Stevens and Daniel Jacobs.