EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:24, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin, Steve Rolls stare down on NYC streets

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin, a former middleweight boxing champion, and his opponent, Steve Rolls of Canada, met face to face in New York City, Sports.kz reports.

    The boxers kicked off the fight week, which will end with their staredown at Madison Square Garden on June 8 (June 9 morning Nur-Sultan time).

    The fighters did an impromptu staredown in Times Square. It should be mentioned that in a similar fashion, Golovkin formerly met with his New York rivals - Curtis Stevens and Daniel Jacobs.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!