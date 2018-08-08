EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:46, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin still leads The Ring's P4P rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine has updated the official list of the current pound for pound professional boxing rankings (regardless of weight class), Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan's Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin still tops the rating, while Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko and Terence Crawford of the U.S. rank second and third, respectively.

    It has to be mentioned that Sergey Kovalev left the top 10 after the defeat from Eleider Álvarez.

    The top ten of the best fighters is as follows:

    1. GENNADY GOLOVKIN
    2. VASILIY LOMACHENKO
    3. TERENCE CRAWFORD
    4. OLEKSANDR USYK
    5. MIKEY GARCIA
    6. NAOYA INOUE
    7. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI
    8. ERROL SPENCE JR.
    9. DONNIE NIETES
    10. LEO SANTA CRUZ

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!