Gennady Golovkin still leads The Ring's P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine has updated the official list of the current pound for pound professional boxing rankings (regardless of weight class), Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin still tops the rating, while Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko and Terence Crawford of the U.S. rank second and third, respectively.

It has to be mentioned that Sergey Kovalev left the top 10 after the defeat from Eleider Álvarez.

The top ten of the best fighters is as follows:

1. GENNADY GOLOVKIN

2. VASILIY LOMACHENKO

3. TERENCE CRAWFORD

4. OLEKSANDR USYK

5. MIKEY GARCIA

6. NAOYA INOUE

7. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

8. ERROL SPENCE JR.

9. DONNIE NIETES

10. LEO SANTA CRUZ