Gennady Golovkin suffers 1st defeat in career

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez won a majority decision over Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin. This is the first defeat for the most renowned and decorated boxer from Kazakhstan in his 12-year professional career, Kazinform reports.

Canelo won 114-114, 115-113, 115-113 stripping Golovkin of his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles.



By losing, Golovkin was unble to break Berbard Hopkins' record for consecutive middleweight title defences.



Recall the first Golovkin vs. Canelo fight ended in a controversial draw at T-Mobile Arena a year ago.















