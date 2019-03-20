EN
    Gennady Golovkin: Thank you Mr President for the strong nation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin commented on Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to resign as the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "Today Kazakhstan leader Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his resignation. He will always be the First President and a history-maker of our country. Thank you Mr President for the strong nation," Gennady Golovkin said on Instagram.

    It is to be recalled that delivering an address to the nation of Kazakhstan on March 19, the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev announced about his decision to resign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold ad interim appointment.

