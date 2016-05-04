EN
    13:20, 04 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin to sign autographs for fans in Las Vegas

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Die-hard fans of WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan will have a unique chance to meet the boxing star and get his autograph in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The event will take place at Field of Dreams store on May 6.

    While in Las Vegas, Golovkin is also expected to attend Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez and British Amir Khan fight on May 7.

      

