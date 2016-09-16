Gennady Golovkin to support Kazakhstani boxers in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and Vassiliy Jirov will show their support for Kazakhstani boxers at the evening of professional boxing in Almaty city in late September.

Rustam Abdussalamov, promoter of professional Kazakhstani boxer and world champion Issa Akberbayev, made the news public at a press conference in Almaty city on Thursday.



"The grandiose event dated to the 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence and 1000 years of Almaty city will be held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace on September 24. The highlight of the evening will be the clash between Kazakhstani Issa Akberbayev and German boxer Maik Kurzweil for the Global Boxing Council Cruiserweight title," Abdussalamov said.



According to him, the event is also a fundraiser for the charity as part of the money raised will go towards meeting charity's aims.



"We are expecting some distinguished guests - for example Gennady Golovkin who will come to Kazakhstan to support Issa Akberbayev and other Kazakhstani boxers after his smashing defeat of British Kell Brook in London. We will also have professional Kazakhstani boxer and former IBF cruiserweight champion Vassiliy Jirov coming to the event as a surprise guest," the promoter added.



Kazakhstani boxing champion Firuza Sharipova will also step into the ring on September 24.



"We've gathered promising Kazakhstani boxers to fight at the event. As for my fight, it is hard to say how many rounds it will last - 12, 10... No matter how many rounds we will have, they are all mine. I can assure you that the fight is going to be spectacular and we will win," Issa Akberbayev added.



