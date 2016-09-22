Gennady Golovkin tops ESPN middleweight ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN put Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin on the top spot of their middleweight ratings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler took to his Twitter to express his excitement. "GGG finally at top of ESPN Middleweight ratings @danrafaelespn, only missing @WorldBoxingOrg, @ringmagazine titles," he tweeted.



Earlier the WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan was ranked 2nd. His potential opponent Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez topped the ratings but crashed out after vacating the WBC title that automatically went to Golovkin.



ESPN's top 10 middleweight ratings:



1. Gennady Golovkin



2. Daniel Jacobs



3. Miguel Cotto



4. Billy Joe Saunders



5. Andy Lee



6. David Lemieux



7. Chris Eubank Jr.



8. Peter Quillin



9. Hassan N'Dam



10. Avtandil Khurtsidze



Gennady Golovkin is set to hold his next fight in late November - early December. It has not been confirmed yet but it looks like he's going to fight against American Daniel Jacobs.