Gennady Golovkin tops P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TheSweetScience.com journalist Matt Andrzejewski has dubbed his own view of the world's top boxers regardless of weight category (pound-for-pound), Sports.kz reports.

"For the record, I still have Golokvin #1 pound for pound. Lomachenko closing gap but Triple G still in my opinion should be number1," Andrzejewski tweeted.

On September 16, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin will fight Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 1XBET bookmaker office offers the following coefficients for the fight: Golovkin's victory - 1.68, Alvarez's victory - 2.56, draw - 23.