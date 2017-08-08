EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin tops P4P rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TheSweetScience.com journalist Matt Andrzejewski has dubbed his own view of the world's top boxers regardless of weight category (pound-for-pound), Sports.kz reports.

    "For the record, I still have Golokvin #1 pound for pound. Lomachenko closing gap but Triple G still in my opinion should be number1," Andrzejewski tweeted.

    On September 16, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin will fight Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 1XBET bookmaker office offers the following coefficients for the fight: Golovkin's victory - 1.68, Alvarez's victory - 2.56, draw - 23.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!