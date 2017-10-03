Gennady Golovkin touched by President Nazarbayev's support

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin came to his hometown of Karaganda to check how the things are going at the sports complex named after him, Kazinform reports.

During the visit, Golovkin met with governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov and they touched upon the development of mass children's sport in the region. At the meeting, Golovkin expressed words of gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who watched his recent showdown with Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez.



The Kazakhstani boxer said he is very honored and proud at the same time that President Nazarbayev watched the fight like many Kazakhstanis. He was touched by the fact that the President rooted for him.



Yerlan Koshanov, in turn, thanked Golovkin for popularizing Kazakhstan abroad and contributing to the program of spiritual modernization.



Development of children's sport in the region was in the spotlight of the meeting. Golovkin, who had paid a visit to the namesake sports complex in Maikuduk ahead of the meeting with governor Koshanov, put forward a couple of proposals on further development of the sports facility.



As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin unveiled the three-story sports complex named after him this June. The sports facility has a 25-m long swimming pool, a weightlifting gym, a boxing gym, two football pitches. Training is offered to children free of charge.