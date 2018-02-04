EN
    12:21, 04 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin visits orphanage in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin visited an orphanage in Sochi, Russia, Sports.kz reports.

    GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler wrote about this on Twitter.

    As previously reported, Golovkin won in two nominations at the global boxing forum in Sochi, the Boxer of the Year and the Fight of the Year

