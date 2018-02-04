Gennady Golovkin visits orphanage in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin visited an orphanage in Sochi, Russia, Sports.kz reports.

GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler wrote about this on Twitter.

@GGGBoxing and Roberto Duran visit an orphanage in #Sochi giving back inspiring the #children pic.twitter.com/6tMBOnUXVU — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) 3 февраля 2018 г.

As previously reported, Golovkin won in two nominations at the global boxing forum in Sochi, the Boxer of the Year and the Fight of the Year