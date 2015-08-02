Gennady Golovkin vs David Lemieux fight prediction by Willie Monroe Jr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Willie Monroe Jr was defeated by Gennady Golovkin with a sixth-round technical knockout in May the current year. Thus, Triple G retained the WBA, IBO and WBC titles.

Willie Monroe Jr is predicting victory for his former rival in the coming battle with the current International Boxing Federation middleweight titlist David Lemieux, Kazinform refers to sports.kz. "Lemieux is an explosive fighter and he is good in tight fight. And it's good because when I fought Golovkin that's where I worked better. But he will miss a blow - and what will happen when Golovkin gets on it? After all, we have seen what happens when Lemieux takes a blow. I would give an advantage to Golovkin simply because he has greater force of punching," said Monroe Jr.