    21:43, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Genscher: I believe in achievement of all set by N. Nazarbayev goals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Hans-Dietrich Genscher was held today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    "The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and extended his best wished to the President," the statement reads.

    Hans-Dietrich Genscher said that he believed in success of the modern Kazakhstan and achievement of all set by N. Nazarbayev goals.

    The conversation was held on the initiative of the German side.

