    08:41, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins'

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, award-winning actor George, are expecting twins, US media report, Kazinform learnt from BBC.    

    The babies are due in June, according to CBS's The Talk host Julie Chen .

    Another source close to the couple, quoted by People , said they were "very happy". The Clooneys' representatives have not yet commented.

    The couple married in Venice in 2014 with a star-studded list of guests who included Matt Damon and Bill Murray.

    Read more 

