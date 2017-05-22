George R.R. Martin blogs a bunch of teasers about the Game of Thrones spinoffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Author of A Song of Ice and Fire series, George R.R. Martin in a Livejournal post spoke about his involvement in four in-development spinoffs of Game of Thrones series recently announced by HBO, according to The Verge .

Uncommonly for the author, who loves to tease fans with vague promises about the sixth book in the series, the post contained some useful and specific information.



