Georgia extends state of emergency

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - The state of emergency in Georgia has been extended until May 10, Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia said at a special briefing in the government administration on April 14, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to him, Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi will be closed from 21:00 as of April 15 during 10 days for all kind of traffic movement.

He explained that the government made the decision to reduce mobility in large cities due to the highest number of infected people with novel coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours.

«We cannot say exactly when the country reaches the peak of the virus spread. We cannot be precise in the prognosis. The number of infected people by COVID-19 has increased by 30 in one day,» Gakharia said.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 296 in Georgia on April 14. According to the official data, 68 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

Three people died of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,834 people remain under quarantine and 434 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.