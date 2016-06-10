Georgia spends $1M to promote its tourism potential in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Georgia spends nearly $1 million to promote itself in Kazakhstan.

"I would like to note that our tourism sector is booming. Georgia spends nearly $1 million to promote its tourism potential in Kazakhstan," Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dimitry Kumsishvili said on the sidelines of the 8th session of the Kazakh-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on commercial and economic cooperation in Astana on Friday.



37,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Georgia in 2015, that is 30% more than in 2014. Over the past 5 months of 2015, 12,000 Kazakhstanis have already been to Georgia.



According to the Georgian official, Kazakhstan was chosen as one of priority tourism markets for Georgia within the framework of a new strategic plan for tourism development.



In 2015, almost 6,000 foreigners visited Georgia, that is 7% more than in 2014. Over 2 million visitors have been to Georgia since the beginning of this year.