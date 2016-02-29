EN
    10:30, 29 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Georgia to have new airline soon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New airline Air Georgia will operate on Georgia's aviation market, Georgia-Online reported.

    Air Georgia will operate in the field of business aviation. It will be based at the Tbilisi international airport.

    Modern and comfortable six-seat business jets will make flights in the direction of all countries of Europe and Asia from March 1. The prices will be quite affordable.

    The service package includes transfer and VIP-services.

    In the future, the airline intends to increase the fleet.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

