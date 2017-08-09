Georgia to repay debt to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Georgia will begin repaying the loan it took from Kazakhstan 20 years ago, said Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Georgia Yermukhamet Yertysbayev at a presser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

According to him, starting September 1, 2017, Georgia will begin repaying the $27,5-million loan it got from Kazakhstan back in mid 90's. The Ambassador noted that Georgia will have to repay no more than $30 mln as the debt will be settled using the Paris Club loan refund system with low interest rates.







