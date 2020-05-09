Georgia to summon ambassador for consultations over Saakashvili

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Georgia's government has decided to summon Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations in Tbilisi after the appointment of Mikheil Saakashvili as chairman of Ukraine's Executive Committee on Reforms, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has said.

«Reducing the level of the position initially proposed to Saakashvili and his appointment as chairman of the executive committee of the National Reform Council is a sign of the skeptical attitude of the Ukrainian political system, including the parliamentary majority, to him. At the same time, in our opinion, the position of Georgia as a strategic partner of Ukraine was taken into account. Nevertheless, the appointment of a person, convicted and wanted by the Georgian judicial system, as a strategic partner raises questions, and therefore it was decided to summon Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine, Mr. Teimuraz Sharashenidze, for consultations in Tbilisi,» Georgia's First Channel quoted Zalkaliani as saying.

According to him, this is a step taken in diplomatic practice, which in this case indicates that certain problems have arisen in relations and it is necessary to consult with the ambassador to plan further steps.

«Despite this sad decision [on Saakashvili's appointment], of course, as the next step, we do not consider the severance of diplomatic relations or strategic partnership between the two countries, which does not correspond to the friendly spirit of the two countries, our common aspirations and goals. With the participation of the ambassador, among other issues, it is necessary to determine what needs to be done for the current situation not to adversely affect bilateral relations, cooperation in various international organizations and, most importantly, joint efforts on European and Euro-Atlantic integration,» Zalkaliani said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Saakashvili chairman of the Executive Committee on Reforms on May 7.

On April 22, Servant of the People MP Oleksandr Kachura said that Saakashvili was being considered as a candidate for deputy prime minister for reform.

Saakashvili said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had invited him to become deputy prime minister for reform and that he had already talked to the prime minister about it.

However, it emerged later that Saakashvili was being considered as a candidate for a post at the National Reform Council.

The National Reform Council was established in August 2014 as a special advisory body to the president of Ukraine on strategic planning, coordination of positions on the introduction of a unified state policy of reforms in Ukraine and their implementation. The personal composition of the National Reform Council is approved by the president.

Source: Ukrinform