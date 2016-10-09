‘Georgian Dream' party leads at parliamentary election with 53.42% of votes

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - The "Georgian Dream" party is leading at parliamentary elections with 53.42% of votes after 11.43% of bulletins have been counted, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Tamar Zhvania said on Sunday.

The United National Movement party is at the second place with 24.69% of votes, Zhvania added, TASS reports.

In accordance with the new constitution that was adopted in 2010 and gradually entered into force in 2012-2013, the winning party or coalition with the biggest number of seats in the parliament will get the right to put forward a candidate for prime minister and form the government. According to the main law, the head of the executive branch of power is the prime minister while the president remains the leader of the country but with considerably restricted powers.

Georgians voted to elect 150 MPs - 77 through party lists and another 73 in single-seat constituencies. CEC said over 3.5 million people are registered as eligible voters in Georgia. The elections will be recognized as valid at any voter turnout. The parliament is elected for the term of four years.

Source: TASS