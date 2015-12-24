Georgian PM resigns

EN
    09:51, 24 December 2015 | GMT +6

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has resigned.

    He announced his resignation at a special briefing at the government administration, Georgia Online news website reported Dec. 23.

    Georgia's constitution stipulates that in case of the PM's resignation, the powers of the entire government staff get automatically suspended.

    After the PM's resignation, the president must consult with the parliamentary majority, and name a candidate for the position of prime minister within a seven-day period.

    Then, within another seven-day period, the candidate for prime minister should select candidates for ministers and create a government program, and present that program to the parliament.

    Acting foreign minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to be named the candidate for the position of prime minister.

    Source: Trend.az

