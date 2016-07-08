Georgian President wished N. Nazarbayev new achievements for good of people of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili sent a letter to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulating him on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Georgia expressed his congratulations and best wishes in his letter.

"You are an example of a wise politician tirelessly working for the prosperity of Kazakhstan and you deserve the universal respect for what you do. I would like to express my confidence that the tradition of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Georgia and Kazakhstan will continue to grow stronger in future," the letter reads.

On behalf of all the people of Georgia G. Margvelashvili wished Nursultan Nazarbayev new achievements for the good of the people of Kazakhstan.