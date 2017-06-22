Georgian traveler bicycles to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Georgian bicycle traveler Nodar Beridze has arrived in Astana. Here, he visited his homeland's pavilion of at Expo 2017 International Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a part of "The Way of the World" bike ride organized by him, Nodar arrived in Kazakhstan on June 9. The main mission of the bike ride is to promote peace and tolerance.





He has already visited Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Karaganda. In fairness it must be said that he was favorably impressed with the hospitality.

"I can say my heart of stolen in a surprising way in Molodezhny village. I had known that Kazakhs a very good at cooking meat and hospitable people, but when I experienced it myself I was especially happy," the traveler said.





In five days, he will be in Russia. He will ride through Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk on his way. "I've been riding slowly since October last year. I wasted three months - twice I went for a visa (....), today I arrived in Astana. Then I will go to Omsk, I will travel all over Central Russia. After that, I will go to Lisbon (Portugal), and on May 26 next year I will finish in Tbilisi on the day of the 100th Anniversary of Georgia's Independence. We will organize a sports bike parade with the guests invited from all over the world. We are especially waiting for guests from Kazakhstan. Last year I came from Tbilisi to Almaty, I have a lot of friends. Thank you for the fact that you have stability and peace in the region, first of all. Both you and your President are the guarantors of that. Kazakhstan is a friendly country for us, and we are proud of it. Because there are a lot of Kazakh investments in Georgia, especially in my city -

Batumi," Nodar Beridze said.





All in all, the traveler plans to visit 30 Eurasian countries, covering over 30,000 km.