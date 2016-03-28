Georgian Wine Week in Air Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's largest airline Air Astana offered its passengers to taste Georgian wines, as part of Georgian Wine Week held from March 18 to 23 at the airline's newly opened VIP Hall at the Astana International Airport, Kazinform learnt from Agenda.de.

The event was launched to promote Georgia as a tourist destination for foreign travelers.

At a special reception, held during the Georgian Wine Week, Ambassador of Georgia to Kazakhstan Zurab Pataridze told about the ancient wine-making traditions in his country which were included in the UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage List.